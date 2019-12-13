3.42 RUB
Belarus and Russia set up a joint commission on history
Belarus and Russia are joining efforts to preserve the memory of our common history. On January 25 in they signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the Republican Council on Historical Policy under the Administration of the President of Belarus and the Interdepartmental Commission on Historical Education under the President of Russia.
The ceremony was held at the Museum of Modern Belarusian Statehood. Historians of our countries cooperate closely. The document signed today will open a new stage of interaction. Minsk and Moscow will coordinate efforts to protect the historical truth, which is reflected, including in textbooks and programs, develop educational and expert assistance to each other.
Igor Sergeenko, Head of the Presidential Administration of Belarus, Chairman of the Republican Council on Historical Policy:
We are confident that the signing of the memorandum between the historical community of Belarus on the one hand and Russia on the other will give a new impetus to the development of our relations, open new pages, new research. This was also discussed, including the immortalization of the memory of the heroes who at some stage were unreasonably forgotten and are unknown to the general public today.
This is an incentive for new projects, this is a fixation of the unity of our positions with regard to the preservation of historical memory, support for historical science.
