Belarus and Russia reach new level of solving climate problems

Intensification of integration processes in the Union State and the creation of a single legal space for adaptation to climate change. This was discussed at the seminar at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union of Belarus and Russia. Climate change affects not only the quality of people's lives, but also the key industries of our countries. And here it is important to work together to ensure the sustainability of our economies under the current conditions of external restrictions from unfriendly countries.



The topic of global warming is now firmly entrenched in everyday conversations of people all over the world. And this is understandable, because the greenhouse effect, temperature changes and natural ecosystems directly influence the economic activity and quality of life of each person, regardless of the borders. For example, Russia is warming twice as fast as the global average, and our country's average annual temperature increases by six-tenths of a degree every ten years.



As they say, nature has no bad weather, but the process of climate change is ongoing, and the trend of rising temperatures will continue. And in order to protect ourselves from the negative consequences, it is necessary to develop adaptation measures. This is exactly what the parliamentarians spoke about in St. Petersburg. This time the climate agenda is in the focus of the permanent seminar on the construction of the Union State.





Nikolaн Vasilkov, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus



Climate change has recently taken on global issues at both the international and national levels. All this ultimately has a negative impact on the development of the economy, agriculture, the social sphere, and poses a threat to national security and, of course, to the health of the population.



Recommendations on changing the dates of sowing and harvesting campaigns have been worked out for the agro-industrial complex.



The weather forecasts are important not only for people but also for economy. A particular attention is paid to adaptation of the spheres which are most dependent on the vagaries of weather. We are talking about health care, transport infrastructure and the fuel and energy industry.



Harmonizing adaptation measures for climate change



But of course, agriculture is the most important sector of the economy because good harvests are a determining factor for food security. Recommendations have already been drawn up for our farmers. For example, terms of harvesting and sowing campaigns may be changed, and more heat-loving plants will appear in the list of crops.



Natalia Inchina, Head of Department of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Protection of Belarus:



For Belarus, agriculture and forestry are the most weather-dependent sectors. That's why these sectors are already dealing with adaptation issues. We are currently preparing a National Climate Change Adaptation Action Plan of the Republic of Belarus. I think that with the help of our Russian colleagues, we will be able to prepare this document in a high-quality way so that our country's economic component did not suffer.



Harmonizing adaptation to climate change



The outcome of the meeting between parliamentarians and scientists is the draft of recommendations. The document will bring together the approaches and help bring the integration of the two countries to a new level of solving climate problems.



Nikolai Novichkov, Deputy of the State Duma of Russia:



No one has cancelled the relevance of environmental activities. The greenhouse effect, climate change, of course, also affects economic activity and quality of human life. And it is very important that the Parliamentary Assembly of Belarus and Russia raises these issues at the same level as the economic problems associated with the construction of the Union State.



Alexander Bedritsky, Head of the Russian Hydrometeorological Society:



The recommendations should be implemented in specific activities, in specific sectors of the national economy. To make it all work effectively, we need adequate regulatory measures and, accordingly, harmonization in the Union State.



The document will be sent to the agencies of the two countries just to develop national approaches to adapting to the changing climatic conditions.



