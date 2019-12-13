3.40 RUB
Belarus and Voronezh Region expand cooperation
Kindergarten, stadiums and ecovillages. Belarus and Voronezh region are expanding cooperation in construction.
Two schools have already been built in the Russian region by Belarusian specialists. One of them started working two years ago, and the second one, which was nicknamed a mega-school for its scale, was solemnly opened on September 1. This is a whole educational center of seven buildings. Soon our specialists will build the largest kindergarten in Russia for 600 children. In addition to social facilities, Belarusians will be involved in the reconstruction of the stadium "Fakel".
The delegation from Voronezh liked our experience in the construction of sports facilities and reconstruction of the Dynamo stadium. In addition, Belarusian specialists will participate in the construction of a tire recycling plant and turnkey construction of eco-villages in Voronezh Region.
Belarus and Voronezh Region are planning to expand cooperation in the sphere of radio and microelectronics. Our country has a great experience. The Russians are also interested in our developments in water treatment, renovation of elevator equipment and transportation.
