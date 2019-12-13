Belarus and Voronezh Region expand cooperation

Two schools have already been built in the Russian region by Belarusian specialists. One of them started working two years ago, and the second one, which was nicknamed a mega-school for its scale, was solemnly opened on September 1. This is a whole educational center of seven buildings. Soon our specialists will build the largest kindergarten in Russia for 600 children. In addition to social facilities, Belarusians will be involved in the reconstruction of the stadium "Fakel".