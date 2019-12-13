Belarus and South Africa discuss prospects of cooperation in military sphere

The Head of the Department of International Military Cooperation - Assistant Minister of Defense for International Military Cooperation Valery Revenko held a meeting with President of the Moscow Association of Military Attaches - Defense Attaché of South Africa Vijsule Sibaka.

This is reported by BelTA with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

The meeting was the final event of the visit of defense attaches of African countries to Belarus.It is reported that Belarus and South Africa summarized the results of the visit and discussed prospects for further cooperation both in the association format and on a bilateral basis.