Belarus Intellectual: Everyone can see latest developments at Minsk exhibition
Advanced know-how in healthcare, robotics, artificial intelligence and space has been attracting a lot of people for days now. To top it all off, the stands of the agro-industrial complex are surprisingly diverse. Products for children, vegetarians, for those engaged in sports and watching out for a figure, as well as for people suffering from lactose and gluten intolerance. The enterprises of Food Industry actively develop the product innovations - the priority is given to biologically valuable raw materials and new types of packaging.
Technology, virtual reality, sports cars and drones are what most attract young people. Young Belarusians have become regular visitors to the exhibition. Some come just to look at modern developments, and some with a specific interest in their future profession.
Everyone can see the most advanced developments. The exhibition is open daily and entrance is free. And in February the Belarusian know-how will already make its way to the country's regions.
