Belarus Intellectual: Everyone can see latest developments at Minsk exhibition

Advanced know-how in healthcare, robotics, artificial intelligence and space has been attracting a lot of people for days now. To top it all off, the stands of the agro-industrial complex are surprisingly diverse. Products for children, vegetarians, for those engaged in sports and watching out for a figure, as well as for people suffering from lactose and gluten intolerance. The enterprises of Food Industry actively develop the product innovations - the priority is given to biologically valuable raw materials and new types of packaging.