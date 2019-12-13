Belarus - Cuba: cooperation in field of emergency prevention and response

Rescuers contribute to the development of Belarusian-Cuban relations. Head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Belarus Vadim Sinyavsky is paying a working trip to Cuba these days. The visit is taking place at the invitation of the chief of the National Civil Defense Staff of the Latin American country, Division General Ramon Pardo Guerra. This trip is another step in the development of Belarusian-Cuban cooperation in the field of prevention and elimination of emergencies, after Belarus transferred humanitarian aid to Cuba in November this year to overcome the consequences of the explosion at the oil base in the port of Matanzas, where 16 people were killed and 130 suffered. This man-made disaster became the largest in the history of Cuba. Then, on behalf of the President of Belarus, the Ministry of Emergency Situations formed and sent a cargo of humanitarian aid by sea.