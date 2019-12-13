3.41 RUB
3.36 USD
3.54 EUR
PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarus - Cuba: cooperation in field of emergency prevention and response
Rescuers contribute to the development of Belarusian-Cuban relations. Head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Belarus Vadim Sinyavsky is paying a working trip to Cuba these days. The visit is taking place at the invitation of the chief of the National Civil Defense Staff of the Latin American country, Division General Ramon Pardo Guerra. This trip is another step in the development of Belarusian-Cuban cooperation in the field of prevention and elimination of emergencies, after Belarus transferred humanitarian aid to Cuba in November this year to overcome the consequences of the explosion at the oil base in the port of Matanzas, where 16 people were killed and 130 suffered. This man-made disaster became the largest in the history of Cuba. Then, on behalf of the President of Belarus, the Ministry of Emergency Situations formed and sent a cargo of humanitarian aid by sea.
Now during the talks with the Cuban side it is planned to discuss and sign agreements on cooperation in emergency situations, personnel training, logistics and humanitarian response. Vadim Sinyavsky will also represent Belarus at the XI International Congress on Natural Disasters.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All