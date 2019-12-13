PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarus can be visited without visa at World Hockey Championship 2021

Many foreign guests will be free to visit Belarus next year A visa-free regime was introduced for participants, organizers, and fans during the World Hockey Championship. The document was signed by the Head of the State. Foreign citizens accredited to the competition will be provided with free travel in public transport. Traveling on toll roads will be for free as well. The International Hockey Championship 2021 will be held by Belarus and Latvia.

