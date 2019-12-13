3.40 RUB
Russia's system of fast payments in 2023 may be synchronized with Belarusian one
The system of fast payments of Russia can be synchronized with the Belarusian already this year. Individuals of our country will be able to instantly send money to residents of Russia and vice versa. In the future, such a possibility will be extended to the EAEU, according to the published Concept of development of the payment market and digitalization of the banking sector.
The essence of the platform is that the money comes almost immediately. It is also possible to link a cell phone number to the account, which simplifies the transfer process.
The Belarusian system was launched in 2019, and almost all banks in the country are connected to it
