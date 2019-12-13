EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Russia's system of fast payments in 2023 may be synchronized with Belarusian one

The system of fast payments of Russia can be synchronized with the Belarusian already this year. Individuals of our country will be able to instantly send money to residents of Russia and vice versa. In the future, such a possibility will be extended to the EAEU, according to the published Concept of development of the payment market and digitalization of the banking sector.

The essence of the platform is that the money comes almost immediately. It is also possible to link a cell phone number to the account, which simplifies the transfer process.

The Belarusian system was launched in 2019, and almost all banks in the country are connected to it

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All