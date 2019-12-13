3.39 RUB
Belarus intends to apply to ICAO Council to assess legality of bans on flights through Ukraine
Belarus intends to apply to the ICAO Council to assess the legality of the actions of Ukraine and other states in violation of international obligations, established bans and restrictions on the use of their airspace in relation to Belarusian air carriers. It’s worth considering whether ICAO member states ensure equal measures regarding identical incidents or not, as well as legal bases of the use of force by Ukraine against a Belarusian civil aircraft in 2016,as noted the Aviation Department of the Ministry of Transport.
