Belarus sends appeal to UN Security Council over incident with Ukrainian drones
Belarus has sent an appeal to the chairman of the UN Security Council over the incident with Ukrainian drones, the press service of the Foreign Ministry reports. According to the press service, Minsk calls for the cessation of provocative actions by Ukraine, which carry the threat of drawing Belarus into an armed conflict and its spread to other countries in the region. In case of repetition of such provocations, our country reserves the right to convene an extraordinary meeting of the UN Security Council.
Belarus also intends to consistently draw the attention of international organizations to the current situation, which may have extremely harmful consequences, and to seek an adequate legal assessment of it.
