Belarus sends letter to ICAO to obtain unbiased control data from Ryanair

For full and unbiased investigation into the Ryanair incident, it is important for the Belarusian side to obtain the unbiased control data from the passenger plane. And they may be lost - this assumption was made by the head of the Department of Aviation Artem Sikorsky. Earlier, Belarus applied to Poland and Ireland for control data, but there was no response. Now a letter with this information has been sent to ICAO (it is the international civil aviation organization that is investigating the Ryanair flight that landed in Minsk). Without a transcript of the pilots' conversations, no investigation can be complete.

Artem Sikorsky, director of the Department of Aviation of the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Belarus: "So far, there has been no unbiased control data from that side. We have made our assumptions that these data most likely just have not been saved. Aviation specialists know that these data record only the last two hours of audio information, on the average. Note, when a similar case happened in Germany, they brought in a reserve aircraft, and obviously in order to preserve the data of these drives. The Belarusian side presented all the unbiased control data.These are the conversations of the dispatchers and pilots of Ryanair, as well as the video recording of what happened after the landing. But the European side is in no hurry to make public the same information of the pilots with other dispatchers and flight attendants, which, of course, raises certain doubts, given the large number of inconsistencies.

"Why didn't the plane descend to the border? It had to start a standard descent near Baranovichi. Up to that moment the plane did not descend, it did not go down to the border. Why did it choose Minsk to land? When it was already near the border, 78 km. to Vilnius, and by the law it had to go to the nearest airport, to Vilnius. According to the ICAO legislation (p2,3,7) it is written "The pilot must follow to the nearest airport".