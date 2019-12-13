Belarus sends aid to flood-hit regions of Russia

Interaction with allies and in the humanitarian sphere. Belarus has sent aid to the flood-hit regions of Russia on behalf of the head of state. This morning, trucks with humanitarian cargo went to the Orenburg and Kurgan regions.

Essentials have been agreed with the host country. Belarusian rescuers have been assigned to deliver the cargo.

Alexander Khudoleev, First Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations of Belarus:

A humanitarian cargo of about 56 tons and about 260 m³ will be delivered to the Russian Federation. The humanitarian cargo includes food, essential goods and other medical supplies to help the population in the wake of the disaster. The humanitarian cargo will be delivered by road to the Kurgan and Orenburg regions of the Russian Federation.