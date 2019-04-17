EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarus insists on compliance with EAEU mutual recognition of veterinary certificates

This position will be defended by our Ministry of Agriculture and Food at a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Yerevan on April 30. The question was raised as a reaction to the Rosselkhoznadzor restrictions on supplies of Belarusian dairy products to Russia. Now relevant ministries are negotiating mutual trade in food. It was agreed to hold a joint board in Minsk on May 15.

