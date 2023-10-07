Belarus does not get involved in arms race, which our neighbors so actively impose on us with their militarization

The fortified areas are precisely the refraction and utilization of the experience that was gained as a result of the SMO in Ukraine. The purpose of the actions is to seize and dominate the heights and create defense points there. That is why such a fortified area, if we can call it that, or a fortified post was also shown to the head of state. The role of the head of state is defined in our Constitution - he is the constitutional guarantor of the observance of the rights and freedoms of our citizens and, accordingly, he is the commander-in-chief, that is, he determines military policy, he determines those efforts in the foreign policy sphere and those efforts that contribute to the preservation and strengthening of national security.