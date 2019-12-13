3.41 RUB
3.36 USD
3.54 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarus spares no money on health care, Golovchenko said
Belarus spares no resources on healthcare. This was stated by Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko to journalists today, reports BelTA.
"The country spares no money on either health care or education. This year we have Br10.6 billion from the consolidated budget allocated for health care, Br11.5 billion will be spent next year. These are gigantic funds. If someone is used to counting in dollars, we spend about $3.5 billion on health care," said Roman Golovchenko.
According to him, the lion's share of the allocated funds goes to salaries to doctors, social payments, maintenance of health care institutions and purchases of medical equipment. "For eight months of this year, Belarus has spent about Br700 million just for the purchase of medical equipment. Next year, Br1.3 billion will be allocated for these purposes. The growth is very serious. These are MRI machines, CT scanners, angiographs, ultrasonic diagnostic devices. Everything is in accordance with the plan," said the Prime Minister.
Today, Roman Golovchenko took part in the opening of the Republican Center for professional certification and simulation training of medical and pharmaceutical workers of the Institute for Advanced Training and Retraining of Healthcare Personnel of BSMU.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarus supplies food, technology, trains and develops personnel for African continent
Belarusian Foreign Minister proposed modern ways to solve migration crisis in European Union
Volfovich: Belarus demonstrates initiative to solve problem of illegal migration
Minsk to host international conference on migration
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All