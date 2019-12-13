Belarus spares no money on health care, Golovchenko said

Belarus spares no resources on healthcare. This was stated by Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko to journalists today, reports BelTA.

"The country spares no money on either health care or education. This year we have Br10.6 billion from the consolidated budget allocated for health care, Br11.5 billion will be spent next year. These are gigantic funds. If someone is used to counting in dollars, we spend about $3.5 billion on health care," said Roman Golovchenko.

According to him, the lion's share of the allocated funds goes to salaries to doctors, social payments, maintenance of health care institutions and purchases of medical equipment. "For eight months of this year, Belarus has spent about Br700 million just for the purchase of medical equipment. Next year, Br1.3 billion will be allocated for these purposes. The growth is very serious. These are MRI machines, CT scanners, angiographs, ultrasonic diagnostic devices. Everything is in accordance with the plan," said the Prime Minister.