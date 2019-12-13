3.43 RUB
Belarus sends humanitarian aid to Tajikistan
Belarus will provide humanitarian aid to Tajikistan. In accordance with the decree of the Council of Ministers, the aid weighing over 40 tons has been formed. It will be delivered by two Il-76 planes of the Ministry of Defense. The Emergencies Ministry officers will accompany the aid supplies. Rescuers provided a collection of cargos from different organizations of the country, including the state material reserves. Upon arrival, the planes will be met by colleagues from the Committee for Emergency Situations and Civil Defense under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan.
Tajikistan's rescuers will distribute aid to those who need it. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Belarus has accumulated considerable experience in carrying out such missions. More than 70 times our rescuers delivered humanitarian cargoes to different continents.
