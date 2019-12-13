3.42 RUB
Belarus condemns inhumane PACE resolution
Belarus responded to the criminal PACE resolution. It calls the humanitarian actions of Russia to save the civilian population of Ukraine "genocide". Chairman of the Standing Committee of the House of Representatives on Foreign Affairs Andrei Savinykh rightly pointed out: the lives of the peaceful Ukrainian population, which found themselves in the zone of clashes of armed forces, are under threat. And it is categorically unacceptable to describe helping people with the newfangled, illogical rhetoric of European officials.
Andrei Savinykh, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus:
Calling a rescue, the removal of people from the combat conflict zone a forced deportation and genocide means to turn everything upside down. Moreover, I believe this document is criminal in its content. It demands the return of these people to a zone where they may die.
The illegitimacy of the resolution, its "bought" agenda to suit the criminal objectives of Western politicians, states a long-known fact - the EU institutions are experiencing the largest crisis in their history.
