Belarus celebrates Constitution Day

Belarus observes the Constitution Day today. The basic law of the country was adopted 27 years ago. It forms the basis for the formation of the legislation system and determines the competence of state bodies. The supreme value of the state is a person, his/her rights, freedoms and guarantees. The President is the guarantor of the Constitution as well as rights and freedoms. Ceremonies of presenting passports to young Belarusians are planned all over the country today. Traditionally, the main ceremonies will be held in the Council of the Republic, the Constitutional Court and the Museum of Modern Belarusian Statehood.