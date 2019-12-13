Вelarus marks Day of Medical Workers

The words of gratitude never fail to reach those who daily save millions of human lives. Today, Belarus celebrates the Day of Medical Workers. For the last two years, the holiday has become a really special, because doctors and nurses have taken the burden of the coronavirus. On the eve of the Medical Workers' Day, the country honored the workers of health care sector. Behind each diploma and badge of honor there is great and selfless work. By the way, one can speak at length about achievements of Belarusian medicine in recent years. The annual ratings in which domestic medicine rises higher and higher speak of our country as a state with a healthy future. Over the past 5 years, our life expectancy has grown, and new healthcare facilities appeared. Modern equipment appearec not only in the capital's hospitals, but also in rural areas: medical care in the regions has reached a new level. Patients from 135 countries of the world come to our doctors for help. The export of services during 4 months amounted to $19 mln.

