President greets Belarusians on October Revolution Day

Belarus celebrates the October Revolution Day on November 7. This day symbolizes the continuity of generations and caring attitude to history. Belarus today is a modern, independent and beautiful country. We have so much to be proud of. We continue to defend the right to statehood. Over the years of independence we have not only preserved, but also multiplied our potential, choosing our own way of development. The President congratulated Belarusians on the Day of the October Revolution that changed the course of human history and the fate of the nation in 1917.