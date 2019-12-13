PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
President greets Belarusians on October Revolution Day

Belarus celebrates the October Revolution Day on November 7. This day symbolizes the continuity of generations and caring attitude to history. Belarus today is a modern, independent and beautiful country. We have so much to be proud of. We continue to defend the right to statehood. Over the years of independence we have not only preserved, but also multiplied our potential, choosing our own way of development. The President congratulated Belarusians on the Day of the October Revolution that changed the course of human history and the fate of the nation in 1917.

"By continuing the path of heroic generations that went with dignity through the trials of civil confrontation, World War I and the Great Patriotic War, post-war devastation, we are doing our best to preserve the achievements of the past, our way of life and traditions, internal peace and unity and our sovereignty despite new challenges. May the memory of the epochal event, which gave rise to the history of the Belarusian state, help us cherish this great gift and strengthen our positions on the global political arena," the message of felicitation says.


