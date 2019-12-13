Belarus celebrates Day of Defenders of Fatherland and Armed Forces

After all, our calm and peaceful future depends on military security. And today Belarus celebrates the Day of Defenders of the Fatherland and the Armed Forces. February 23 remains one of the brightest dates in our history. This holiday started in 1918 to honor the Red Army for the victory over the German conquerors.



The army that was the decisive factor for the protection of the Belarusian people in the harshest conditions of the 20th century. Today the Armed Forces of our country consist of over 60 000 people. Belarus is a member of the Collective Security Treaty Organization and an active participant in various international exercises.



A solemn meeting and a festive concert dedicated to the Day of Defenders of the Fatherland took place in Minsk yesterday. Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin called this holiday special. Words of gratitude were addressed to those who chose this path. Among the guests were the elite of the national army, as well as veterans.



Viktor Khrenin, Minister of Defense of Belarus: "We have something to defend, we have something to preserve. These values, which cannot be measured by any money, force thousands of young people to join the army. These values encourage to carry out tasks at training ranges, combat duty, to guard air lines. I am sure that we can all be proud of the military work of our servicemen, because they keep the peace in our land."



