Belarus cancels visa-free travel for US citizens

The President of Belarus signed a decree, which makes changes to the list of countries whose citizens can enter our country without a visa for a period of 30 days. There have been 80 states on the list since 2017. Their number has now been reduced to 76 countries. In addition to the United States, Brazil, Honduras and China were excluded. Regarding the entry of Chinese citizens into Belarus, the Foreign Ministry of our country explained that the decision is purely technical. There is a visa-free travel regime between Minsk and Beijing for trips of up to 90 days, which is approved by a bilateral agreement.