Belarus sends another humanitarian cargo to affected regions of Donbass - delivery organized by Alexei Talay Foundation

Another humanitarian cargo has been collected by Belarusians and sent to the affected regions. Dozens of boxes of aid are the result of unequal concern of labor collectives and organizations of the Belarusian Union of Women. The delivery to the addressees was organized by the Alexei Talay Foundation. A volunteer with the call sign "Uzda", together with the Russian military, joined the transportation of loaded equipment to Donetsk. In the coming days, the aid, collected by the Belarusians, will be distributed to families in need, social shelters and boarding schools.

The aid to the affected regions comes from almost all towns and villages of Belarus. Inside - food, baby food, household chemicals, clothes, stationery and toys. Only for one day the humanitarian aid managed to be distributed to boarding homes in Shakhtersk and Zugres, to two organizations for children with disabilities in Donetsk, to hospitals in Donetsk and other cities.

Part of the humanitarian aid will be sent to the Temporary Accommodation Centers for Refugees in Rostov Region - first of all to children from 3 to 12 years old. The packages were formed in Minsk in advance.