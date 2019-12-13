Belarus rejects UN claims regarding observance of human rights

Belarus is firmly committed to its human rights obligations and reaffirms its readiness to cooperate with the UN member states on the principles of respect for state sovereignty, impartiality and universality. This was stated by our country's Permanent Representative to the UN Office in Geneva Larisa Belskaya during the 55th session of the UN Human Rights Council. The report of the High Commissioner on the human rights situation in Belarus was discussed at the session.

Larisa Belskaya, Permanent Representative of Belarus to the UN Office in Geneva:

The so-called OHCHR panel of experts spreading misinformation in their biased reports about the presidential election in Belarus in 2020 and the subsequent situation is an instrument of pressure and does not adhere to these principles. Belarus does not recognize such mandates. The source of the anonymous "first-hand interviews" referred to by the report is probably the "activists" who fled the country and failed to undermine the Belarusian state through the attempted color revolution, participation in illegal anti-government actions and clashes with law enforcers. Now they broadcast extremist appeals and plans to overthrow the legitimate authorities from abroad, up to the armed conflict in Belarus.