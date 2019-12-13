3.43 RUB
Belarus voices main message of CSTO: To be always together and fight back, becoming a single fist
The unprincipled and harsh pressure of the Western policy, which is felt lately by probably all CSTO member states, is like another impetus to strengthen not only the international and regional security architecture, but also the unity of all members of the organization.
To strengthen the CSTO, to be always together and to fight back if necessary, turning into a single fist. This is probably the main message that Belarus voiced not only during its presidency in the organization. By focusing the attention of the leaders of the "six" countries on the problems, and long before the escalation of conflicts, Alexander Lukashenko essentially predicted the possibility of such events.
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Belarusians can submit proposals on online platform "People's Five-Year Plan"
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
