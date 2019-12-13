Belarus transfers large batch of individual first-aid kits to Russian militar

Belarus sent a large batch of individual first aid kits to the Russian military. This was told to journalists by Secretary of State of the Security Council Alexander Volfovich, BelTA informs.



On January 6, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko visited the Obuz-Lesnik range. There is a Russian part of a joint regional grouping of forces there. At the training ground the President listened to the report on the completion of combat readiness of its units and formations.

"The President spoke with the Russian servicemen and congratulated them on the Christmas holidays. They were presented with individual medical kits, which were developed exclusively at Belarusian enterprises and completed with a Belarusian component," Alexander Volfovich said.

During the training ground the President noted that Belarus thoroughly studied different variants of individual medical kits: NATO, Polish, Ukrainian and Russian. The western first-aid kits turned out to be more practical. Therefore medics and military officers were tasked to make a high-quality Belarusian first-aid kit.