3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarus passes 4 MiG-29 aircraft to Serbia
The decision was made by the President of Belarus in the framework of military technical assistance. The ceremony was attended by representatives of our state military industry, as well as the ministries of defense of the two countries. Before sending, the aircraft were transferred to the 558th aircraft factory, where they will be repaired and partially modernized.
2019 marks 25 years of diplomatic relations between Belarus and Serbia. The military departments of the two countries have been working closely for the past 5 years. In the near future, it is planned to implement more than three dozen joint projects from upgrading equipment to exercises and training.
President
All
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Lukashenko notes that thanks to labor unity, Belarusians have independence
Lukashenko urges to wear Belarusian clothes, and not "rush for Gucci, Versace and other junk"
Politics
All
Society
All
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Belarus to take part in Miss Universe contest for the first time
What should Belarusian army expect from geopolitical shifts after US election?
Belarusian border guards found another corpse of refugee on border with Poland
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All