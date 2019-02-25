EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Belarus passes 4 MiG-29 aircraft to Serbia

The decision was made by the President of Belarus in the framework of military technical assistance. The ceremony was attended by representatives of our state military industry, as well as the ministries of defense of the two countries. Before sending, the aircraft were transferred to the 558th aircraft factory, where they will be repaired and partially modernized.

2019 marks 25 years of diplomatic relations between Belarus and Serbia. The military departments of the two countries have been working closely for the past 5 years. In the near future, it is planned to implement more than three dozen joint projects from upgrading equipment to exercises and training.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All