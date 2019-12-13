3.41 RUB
Belarus plans to join SCO as soon as possible - Savinykh
Belarus plans to carry out the process of joining the SCO as soon as possible, Chairman of the Standing Committee on International Affairs of the House of Representatives Andrei Savinykh told reporters.
At the meeting of the tenth session of the House of Representatives of the seventh convocation, the deputies passed the bill "On ratification of the Memorandum on the obligations of the Republic of Belarus to obtain the status of a member state of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization." It provides for the expression of consent of the Republic of Belarus to the ratification of the Memorandum, which is defined by the SCO member States as a prerequisite for Belarus' accession to the organization. The memorandum on the obligations of the Republic of Belarus to obtain the status of a member state of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization was signed on July 4, 2023 in New Delhi.
"We have been working in this organization for quite a long time - since 2010: first as a dialogue partner and then as an observer. We see how this organization is dynamically developing. Security issues and political dialog are expanding in the direction of specific projects, socio-economic development of the region," said Andrei Savinykh. - As a result, the decision was made for the Republic of Belarus to join this organization.
