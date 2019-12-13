Belarus plans to join SCO as soon as possible - Savinykh

At the meeting of the tenth session of the House of Representatives of the seventh convocation, the deputies passed the bill "On ratification of the Memorandum on the obligations of the Republic of Belarus to obtain the status of a member state of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization." It provides for the expression of consent of the Republic of Belarus to the ratification of the Memorandum, which is defined by the SCO member States as a prerequisite for Belarus' accession to the organization. The memorandum on the obligations of the Republic of Belarus to obtain the status of a member state of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization was signed on July 4, 2023 in New Delhi.