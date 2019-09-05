Belarus becomes honorary guest at 32nd International Book Exhibition in Moscow

The International Book Exhibition has opened in Moscow. This year the major publishers from Russia, Eastern Europe and Central Asia are invited including Belarus as an honorary guest. And this year there are a lot of new products at the domestic stand including "Diamond Sutra", China's first printed holy book. Belarusian printers managed to recreate the original and today it exists in a single copy. It is 4.5 meters long, and the paper is made of solid wood.



On the eve of the 75th anniversary of the Victory, Belarus presented a whole line of publications dedicated to the liberation of our country from Nazi invaders. The novels of Vladimir Korotkevich translated into Russian are presented as well.