Belarus applies for SCO membership

Belarus will have more opportunities for the development of international contacts, if it becomes a member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Its Secretary General confirmed Minsk's application for membership. Zhang Min says that all the necessary procedures for the country's entry into the association will soon begin. Now Minsk has an observer status in the organization, allowing its participation in meetings of the Council of Heads of Government, as well as meetings of ministers of foreign trade and foreign economic activity. The organization plays the key role in foreign trade for our country. The approval of Belarus as a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization will open new prospects for the diversification of our exports to the Asian region.