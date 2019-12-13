Belarus helps Lebanese-Syrian refugee family to reunite

A fact of humanism and care. Belarus has helped a Lebanese-Syrian refugee family to reunite. Having fled the war, a mother with three children decided to cross the border illegally to join her husband in the European Union. However, only the woman and her eldest son were able to cross it. It so happened that the two boys remained in the territory of our country. They have been here since November 2021 and have already lost hope of ever being with their parents. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Belarusian Red Cross helped - tomorrow the children will be handed over to their father.



They have already lost hope, and even today, when they are packed and have less than a day left to meet their relatives, fear can be read in the children's eyes: what if the Polish border guards turn them back? Back then, they also tried to get into the European Union with their father, legally at first. Only after two official refusals, desperate woman from Syria with three children decided to flee with a group of illegal immigrants. She managed to get to Germany, where her husband was waiting for her and her children. Then they started trying to reunite the family, since November they were preparing documents for the children, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry and the Red Cross Society were also involved. The refugees are immensely grateful for that.



Today, the children, accompanied by the Belarusian Red Cross, left for Brest, and tomorrow morning their father will meet them on the Polish side. The youngest Karim will see him in person for the first time.



