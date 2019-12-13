3.39 RUB
Belarus receives more than 10,000 coronavirus tests as humanitarian aid from China
The obtained test systems will be aimed at strengthening the laboratory capacity of Belarus to diagnose the new coronavirus. The cargo will be sent to laboratories across the country. This is the second batch sent to our country from China. On April 1, a batch of more than 2 thousand tests was delivered, as well as medical protective suits, infrared thermometers, disposable gloves фтв surgical boots.
