Belarus receives another batch of Tor-M2K air defense systems from Russia

Belarus received another batch of Tor-M2K surface-to-air missile systems from Russia. This batch of weapons was received in the framework of the existing intergovernmental agreement on military-technical cooperation between Belarus and Russia. In the coming days, these units will be supplied to the units and military units. Personnel has already been trained and successfully mastered these systems. The first Tor-M2 were supplied to the Air Force and Air Defense Forces in 2011 and 2012. The anti-aircraft missile systems during combat firing at Ashuluk range more than once fulfilled all the tasks with honors. Tor-M2 is designed to solve the problems of air defense, it provides effective air defense of military and civilian objects. The complex is capable of performing combat missions in any climatic conditions.