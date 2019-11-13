Belarus receives first SU-30SM fighters

The first two Su-30 SM fighters arrived at the military airfield in Baranovichi and will be used by the Russian Air Force. Thus, the delivery started under the contract that had been concluded earlier. The project is being implemented within the framework of the agreement between Russia and Belarus on the development of military-technical cooperation. As the Ministry of Defense stressed, fighter jets should replenish the combat aircraft fleet. The Air Force has begun to gradually re-equip its park with new types of aircraft. Today, the Su-30 SM is considered one of the best fighters in the world.