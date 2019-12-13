Belarus to gain access to generic drug for HIV treatment

As for HIV-infected patients in our country, they will now have greater access to affordable and high-quality drugs. Belarus is included in a voluntary licensing agreement with the Patent Pool. In accordance with the document, our country, on preferential terms, gets access to an analogue of Dolutegravir drug. It will allow us to bring medicines of guaranteed quality to our market at a lower price.



By the way, as of today the Patent Poolhas signed agreements with ten patent holders for 13 drugs against HIV, one technological platform for HIV treatment, a drug of direct action against hepatitis "C" and a remedy for tuberculosis.



