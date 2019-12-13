Belarus to receive new batch of humanitarian aid from Visegrad 4 countries

Belarus will receive a new batch of humanitarian aid from Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic. The Director of the Catholic charity community "Caritas" said this during the transfer of the Polish cargo of personal protective equipment to Minsk Scientific and Practical Center of Surgery, Transplantology, and Hematology. The administration of the Center and Andrey Zhilevich thanked the Polish side for its assistance.



Oleg Rummo, Director of Minsk Scientific and Practical Center of Surgery, Transplantology and Hematology: "Our needs have increased many times, and we recently calculated that during these 3 months of the epidemic, we spent as much surgical masks as a clinic spends in 3 years. Any help, any replenishment of our reserves and our resources will be beneficial."



According to the organizers, the action became possible, thanks to the batch of humanitarian cargo transferred to our country at the beginning of the month. It included 40 trucks.



