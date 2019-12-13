Patriotic event “Belarus remembers. We remember everyone” unites the whole country

On May 9, the world will mark the 75th anniversary of the Great Victory, an event that is difficult to overestimate. We can only imagine how many lives were given for the sake of our future. Our people then were not afraid, but understood that this was the price of freedom and independence. The marathon of memory continues throughout the country. Fresh flowers are laid to the places of military glory in all parts of Belarus by government officials, major public organizations, and simply not indifferent Belarusians. The patriotic action “Belarus remembers. We remember everyone” united the whole country. Today, more than 4.5 thousand veterans and more than 12.5 thousand people who suffered from its consequences keep the memory of that war. For them, these May days are the most important holidays of the year, when the value of the great feat is felt more than ever. Our grandfathers and great-grandfathers performed this feat in various parts of the country and beyond its borders. A monument at the exit from Minsk was erected in memory of 30 thousand prisoners of war. Soviet soldiers, partisans and civilians are buried there. On the memorial plate near the obelisk, there are names of several dozens of dead soldiers. Belarus honors everyone’s memory. By common efforts, Belarusians all over the country restore the names of unknown soldiers. Declassified archives, memories of old people, and information from relatives of front-line soldiers help. Anastasia Kupriyanova sent five sons to the front. Her maternal heart believed in the best, but alas. Her children were not destined to return home - this is the worst thing that can happen in the life of a woman. The memorial in Zhodino in her honor personifies all mothers during the ruthless war. Senno is a small Belarusian town with a population of no more than 10 thousand. In December of 1941 there was a ghetto in it, where more than 900 people died. There are more than 40 mass graves in a small area. One of them is in the city center. Here more than two hundred people are buried, including partisans and Red Army soldiers who died in different years of the war. The Walk of Fame was reconstructed several years ago. Similar monuments can be found in any part of the country. The Great Patriotic War left its mark literally on every kilometer of the Belarusian land. The damage in those relatively distant years was tremendous. In addition to the huge number of human victims, our economy was completely destroyed. 10 thousand enterprises, 9 thousand collective farms and state farms were wiped out, social infrastructure was destroyed, almost all kindergartens and schools were burned. 3 million Belarusians were left without a roof over their heads. It took decades to build Belarus from the ground: brick by brick, factory by factory, school by school. Children and mothers, invalids, old people - everyone considered it his duty to cleanse the country of traces of fascist barbarism as soon as possible.