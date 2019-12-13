3.39 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarus remembers: memorial watch at battlefields of Great Patriotic War starts in Shklov District
Representatives of the historical and patriotic club Vikkru and the 52nd Special Battalion of the Defense Ministry take part in the expedition of searching the earlier unknown military burials. The first findings were made near the village of Avgustovo. The line of defense was here in July 1941. Many Soviet fighters are still missing. During the expedition, flowers will be laid at the foot of the obelisks in honor of the fallen soldiers. Their memory will be honored with a moment of silence.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko on mission of Belarusian People’s Congress
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All