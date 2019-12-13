Belarus remembers: memorial watch at battlefields of Great Patriotic War starts in Shklov District

Representatives of the historical and patriotic club Vikkru and the 52nd Special Battalion of the Defense Ministry take part in the expedition of searching the earlier unknown military burials. The first findings were made near the village of Avgustovo. The line of defense was here in July 1941. Many Soviet fighters are still missing. During the expedition, flowers will be laid at the foot of the obelisks in honor of the fallen soldiers. Their memory will be honored with a moment of silence.