3.42 RUB
3.34 USD
3.57 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarus helps families evacuated from Gaza Strip to resolve domestic and housing issues
People who were evacuated from the Gaza Strip are being assisted in solving their domestic and housing issues. After the horrors of war, they returned to their homeland to normal life, work and raise their children under a peaceful sky. On December 1, the El-Nadi family was invited to a meeting in Stolbtsy District Executive Committee. Two weeks ago, the parents and their five children flew to Belarus. They feel that our country is very close to them. Muhamed El-Nadi got a higher education at the Medical University. Now, a vacancy in a district hospital has been offered to him. His wife Inna was born near Stolbtsy. The mother-heroine is a lawyer and economist by education
President
All
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Politics
All
Society
All
Mendkovich on climate agenda: The West is looking for new ways for colonizing new states
500 cars on Belarusian-Polish border - Belarusian border guards point to increase in the queue
Regulations for ensuring nuclear and radiation safety approved in Belarus
Cyberattacks on rise: Belarus among top 3 most attacked CIS countries
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All