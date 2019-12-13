Belarus helps families evacuated from Gaza Strip to resolve domestic and housing issues

People who were evacuated from the Gaza Strip are being assisted in solving their domestic and housing issues. After the horrors of war, they returned to their homeland to normal life, work and raise their children under a peaceful sky. On December 1, the El-Nadi family was invited to a meeting in Stolbtsy District Executive Committee. Two weeks ago, the parents and their five children flew to Belarus. They feel that our country is very close to them. Muhamed El-Nadi got a higher education at the Medical University. Now, a vacancy in a district hospital has been offered to him. His wife Inna was born near Stolbtsy. The mother-heroine is a lawyer and economist by education