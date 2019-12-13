PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Belarus proposes to expand capabilities of CSTO

As senator Sergei Rachkov emphasized, the Commission approved the draft recommendations initiated by the Belarusian side. It concerns the coordination of the actions of parliamentary delegations of the CSTO member states in international parliamentary organizations.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All