Belarusian Foreign Ministry suggests some Ukrainian diplomats leave the country within 72 hours

In connection with the unfriendly actions of official Kiev, which irresponsibly destroy interstate relations, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry suggested that some Ukrainian diplomats should leave our country. According to the Vienna Convention, representatives of Ukraine in 1+4 format will stay in Belarus. This was stated by spokesman Anatoly Glaz.



"In full accordance with Article 11 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, the Republic of Belarus has decided to reduce the number of Ukrainian diplomats in its territory," said Anatoly Glaz.



The move, he said, is aimed at stopping the non-diplomatic activities of a number of employees of Ukrainian foreign missions. "They are asked to leave our country within 72 hours," the Foreign Ministry spokesman said. The 1 plus 4 diplomatic staff can quietly continue their work, in accordance with the objectives defined by the Vienna Convention.



"Due to the actual absence of staff, the Belarusian side also decided to close the Consulate of Ukraine in the city of Brest. Once again I emphasize that the Ukrainians have been and will remain a close people for us," said Anatoly Glaz.



The Foreign Ministry also reported that due to the current situation, the country's leadership has decided, as an exception, to allow visa-free entry to the territory of Belarus from Ukraine until April 15. This applies both to Ukrainians and citizens of other states trying to leave the war zone through our country.



