Belarus invites UNESCO experts to study situation in Belovezhskaya Pushcha
Belarus invited UNESCO experts to study the situation in Belovezhskaya Pushcha. This was stated by Deputy Permanent Representative of Belarus to UNESCO Kirill Grushevsky at the plenary session of the 42nd session of the UNESCO General Conference in Paris, BelTA reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The Belarusian diplomat noted the country's readiness to promote unifying initiatives aimed at overcoming the dividing lines between countries and peoples. At the same time, Kirill Grushevsky regretted the blatant politicization of the UN specialized agencies, among which UNESCO is no exception.
He drew the delegates' attention to the unilateral coercive measures practiced by certain Western states, which, as practice shows, victimize first of all the most vulnerable segments of the population, including in countries not directly affected by such measures.
"The subject of political manipulation and one of the ways to combat alternative points of view is also becoming the subject of freedom of speech. In this regard, Kirill Grushevski reminded that several dozen representatives of the Belarusian state media are currently under Western sanctions for the performance of their professional duties," said the press service of the department.
The diplomat also informed that Belarus had sent an invitation to UNESCO with a proposal to send a representative of the Belarusian state media to Belarus.
