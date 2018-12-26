3.43 RUB
Belarus to host II European Games: what awaits tourists in June 2019?
Next summer we expect a large flow of sport tourists, as Belarus will host the II European Games. Unique thematic tours have been developed specially designed for guests of the multisports forum. Routes to the main attractions of the country were designed by a special working group taking into account the preferences of sports fans from different countries. Its members include experts in the field of domestic tourism, well acquainted with the requirements of foreign guests. Now the main task is to make all tourist facilities recognizable for potential customers.
28 thousand tourists attended Baku during the 1st European Games, and next June Minsk will welcome much more visitors..
An online portal, VETLIVA Bai, has been developed to help tourists for booking hotels, booking excursions, and transfer during European Games.
The site supports four languages - Russian, Belarusian, English and Chinese. The service is available to customers from anywhere in the world, integrated with popular payment systems. It remains only to come and see Belarus with your own eyes.
