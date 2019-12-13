Belarus at 69th session of UN Economic Commission for Europe

Belarus will take part in the 69th session of the UN Economic Commission for Europe. The country will be represented by Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei. The event will highlight the rational use of resources, increasing welfare while reducing the burden on the environment. It will also touch upon overcoming the post-COVID crisis. In addition, the head of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry will meet with the WHO Director General and the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. The focus is on relevant issues on the international agenda, including the Belarusian approach to global problems.