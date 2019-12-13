3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarus at 69th session of UN Economic Commission for Europe
Belarus will take part in the 69th session of the UN Economic Commission for Europe. The country will be represented by Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei. The event will highlight the rational use of resources, increasing welfare while reducing the burden on the environment. It will also touch upon overcoming the post-COVID crisis. In addition, the head of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry will meet with the WHO Director General and the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. The focus is on relevant issues on the international agenda, including the Belarusian approach to global problems.
President
All
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Lukashenko: Peace and tranquility on Belarusian land must be defended with all our might
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All