Belarus will participate in Gulfood exhibition in Dubai to be held in February 2024

Belarus will take part in the Gulfood exhibition in Dubai in 2024, BelTA reports.

The Gulfood food industry exhibition will be held in Dubai from February 19 to 23, 2024. At the event under the brand Belarus. The Taste of Nature brand will traditionally present food products of domestic producers.

During the exhibition, representatives of Belarusian companies hold meetings and negotiations with distributors, wholesalers and food producers from many countries of the world. These events not only promote the exchange of experience, but also lead to the conclusion of important contracts and the establishment of long-term cooperation.

This year, the thematic sections of the exhibition cover dairy products, meat and poultry, beverages, legumes, cereals and grains, fats and oils, food of the peoples of the world, food brands, as well as healthy and dietary food. In the previous year, in addition to those listed above, confectionery products were also featured. Given the high level of attendance and occupancy of the exhibition center, the organizers of Gulfood decided to stress the confectionery theme in a separate event called ISM Middle East."

