Belarus will participate in Gulfood exhibition in Dubai to be held in February 2024

Belarus will take part in the Gulfood exhibition in Dubai in 2024, BelTA reports.

The Gulfood food industry exhibition will be held in Dubai from February 19 to 23, 2024. At the event under the brand Belarus. The Taste of Nature brand will traditionally present food products of domestic producers.

During the exhibition, representatives of Belarusian companies hold meetings and negotiations with distributors, wholesalers and food producers from many countries of the world. These events not only promote the exchange of experience, but also lead to the conclusion of important contracts and the establishment of long-term cooperation.