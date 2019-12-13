PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarus receives pilgrims from Israel

This is a story is about Belarusian tolerance and the ability to respect the culture and traditions of other nations. A group of Hasidic Jews makes a traditional pilgrimage to Ukraine to celebrate the annual New Year of Rosh Hashanah. But the Ukrainian borders were closed to the citizens of Israel. The Belarusian land accepted the pilgrims (video).

