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Belarus suspends agreement on recognition of education documents with Ukraine
Belarus has suspended the agreement on the recognition of education documents with Ukraine. The corresponding decree was published on the National Legal Internet Portal, BelTA reports.
According to the resolution, the agreement between Belarus and Ukraine on mutual recognition of education documents, which was adopted on February 6, 1998, has been suspended. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is instructed to notify about the suspension of the agreement.
The resolution comes into force from the day of its adoption.