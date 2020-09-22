Belarus to join World Car-Free Day on September 22

Today Belarus will join the World Car-Free Day. Those drivers who leave their cars at home will be able to take advantage of free public transport. You only need to bring your license and technical passport for presentation in public transport. Belarus has been taking part in this action since 2008. According to the Ministry of Natural Resources during this day the emission of more than 250 tons of pollutants into the air is prevented. The World Car-Free Day was initiated to demonstrate the importance and urgency of the air pollution problem.