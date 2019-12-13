PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
EAEU project "Travelling without COVID-19"

Belarus will join the EAEU project "Travel without COVID-19". The application makes it possible to avoid paperwork when crossing the borders of EAEU member states, as test results will be stored in a single data base. The Ministry of Health will determine the list of laboratories for COVID-19 tests with the transfer of results to this system. Mobile platform allows quickly finding the list of verified laboratories, where you can take a test for coronavirus.

