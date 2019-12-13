3.39 RUB
Belarus says goodbye to People's Artist Leonid Schemelev
Today Belarus is saying goodbye to People's Artist Leonid Schemelev. The artist passed away on Thursday. He was 97 years old. The civil funeral service will begin at the Officers' House at 10 am. This place is significant for the author Schemelev was well aware of what war is. He was a cavalryman. Despite the drama and severe trials, he preferred white tones on canvas. Leonid Schemelev will be buried at the Eastern Cemetery in Minsk.
